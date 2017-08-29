Latest Forecast: It’s Still August…And Will Feel Like It Today

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will soar into the lower 90s around Denver and up and down the Front Range Tuesday afternoon. A few clouds will also develop late in the day but the chance for rain at lower elevations is near zero. Meanwhile the mountains may experience a brief thunderstorm during the afternoon but the vast majority areas in Colorado will experience a dry day.

Pacific moisture will start streaming into the state on Wednesday which will create a somewhat better chance for mountain thunderstorms. And it’s possible one or two of those storms could drift east over the urban corridor. Therefore we have a 10% chance for a late afternoon thunderstorm in the metro area Wednesday.

Thursday will be our “best” chance for rain this week with a 20% chance for isolated thunderstorms along the Front Range and a 40% chance for thunderstorms in Summit County and throughout the high country. It should be mainly dry for the Broncos game at Mile High Thursday evening but the game will start with a 10-20% chance for a brief thundershower.

It also looks warm and dry for the Rocky Mountain Showdown Friday evening.

