1 Seriously Hurt In Shooting, Crash

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman remained in critical condition on Tuesday after she was shot on Monday night.
The shooting happened at Mississippi Avenue and Havana in Aurora.
Police say it’s not clear where the woman was when she was shot.
Investigators say two vehicles were headed east on Mississippi when shots were fired. One of the cars crashed into another car.
The shooting suspects drove away.
Police have not released a description of the suspects. The shooting victim has not been identified.