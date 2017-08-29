BREAKING NEWS: A Denver metro area construction crew has discovered a triceratops skeleton and skull (Full Story)

1 Seriously Hurt In Shooting, Crash

Filed Under: Aurora, Aurora Police, Havana, Mississippi Avenue

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A woman remained in critical condition on Tuesday after she was shot on Monday night.

The shooting happened at Mississippi Avenue and Havana in Aurora.

mississippi shooting 12vo frame 0 1 Seriously Hurt In Shooting, Crash

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting involving vehicles at Havana & Mississippi (credit: CBS)

Police say it’s not clear where the woman was when she was shot.

mississippi shooting 12vo frame 170 1 Seriously Hurt In Shooting, Crash

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting involving vehicles at Havana & Mississippi (credit: CBS)

Investigators say two vehicles were headed east on Mississippi when shots were fired. One of the cars crashed into another car.

mississippi shooting 12vo frame 230 1 Seriously Hurt In Shooting, Crash

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting involving vehicles at Havana & Mississippi (credit: CBS)

The shooting suspects drove away.

mississippi shooting 12vo frame 620 1 Seriously Hurt In Shooting, Crash

Police in Aurora investigated a shooting involving vehicles at Havana & Mississippi (credit: CBS)

Police have not released a description of the suspects. The shooting victim has not been identified.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch