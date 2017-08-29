BREAKING NEWS: A Denver metro area construction crew has discovered a triceratops (Full Story)

Houston Officer ‘Died In Trying’ During Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (AP/CBS4) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.

The Houston Chronicle has reported that the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn’t get himself out of his car.

gettyimages 8402467461 Houston Officer Died In Trying During Hurricane Harvey

A person walks through a flooded street with a dog after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

His family, according to CBS Dallas, did not want him to go to work, but he told them, “We’ve got work to do.”

Perez had been with the Houston Police Department for more than 30 years.

Perez was two days shy of his 60th birthday.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

