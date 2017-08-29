Houston Officer ‘Died In Trying’ During Hurricane Harvey

HOUSTON (AP/CBS4) – Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner confirmed that police Sgt. Steve Perez has died after he became trapped in his patrol car as he was driving to work.

The Houston Chronicle has reported that the 30-year officer was heading to work Sunday when he became trapped in high water on Interstate 45 in north Harris County and then couldn’t get himself out of his car.

His family, according to CBS Dallas, did not want him to go to work, but he told them, “We’ve got work to do.”

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the tragic in the line of duty death of Sergeant Steve Perez. pic.twitter.com/cHJxjnFgII — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 29, 2017

Perez had been with the Houston Police Department for more than 30 years.

Perez "died in trying." RIP, sergeant. Houston thanks you and mourns all who have died in #HarveyFlood. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 29, 2017

Perez was two days shy of his 60th birthday.

