Could The Denver Broncos Become The ‘Colorado’ Broncos?

DENVER (CBS4)– The Boston Patriots changed their city name to embrace their entire region of New England. The Carolina Panthers,and Arizona Cardinals dropped their city names to embrace their entire state. Could the Broncos be next in line?

A Commerce City man is spearheading an effort to make the Broncos name more representative of the entire state.

Broncos fan Michael Scanlon is proposing the unthinkable.

“Broncos country is so much more than just Denver,” he told CBS4’s Tom Mustin

Scanlon works with the city council in Commerce City. He’s pushing a solo plan to change the Denver Broncos name to the more inclusive “Colorado” Broncos.

“Denver is a great city but there are tons of great cities,” he said. “Colorado is a one of a kind brand, and I really think it fits in well with the Broncos.”

Scanlon has just purchased the website coloradobroncos.com.

“I didn’t want the domain to fall in the hands of some Patriots fan,” he joked.

He’s hoping to get 76,000 signatures on the site, the number of seats at Mile High Stadium, from people willing to start the conversation. He says the name change could be a gold mine for the state.

“What if we could get the broader Colorado brand going with the Broncos brand? Maybe that would lift some other economic sectors around the state.”

Since 1960, the Denver Broncos have been one of the NFL’s most popular and successful franchises.

“Why mess with a good thing?” asked Mustin.

“I feel you. I hate change too,” said Scanlon. “We’re just looking to change the geographical identity of the Broncos to a broader and what I think is a better brand.”

Scanlon says the Avalanche, Rockies and Rapids have names that represent the entire state. He believes it’s time the Broncos followed suit. Broncos fans have mixed opinions.

“I don’t like it. It should be Denver Broncos,” said Andy Conley.

“I wouldn’t be opposed to it, said Ryan Techey.

Linda Gillette obviously didn’t understand the question, “I think they should bring the Chiefs to Denver. Ha,ha,ha.”

Meanwhile, Scanlon is moving forward- hoping for a Broncos name that goes beyond the Mile High City, “If you say it over in your head a couple of times, Colorado Broncos, it starts to make sense.”

ColoradoBroncos.com officially goes online on Wednesday. If Scanlon reaches 76,000 signatures, he’ll submit the names to the Denver Broncos organization for review.

The Denver Broncos told CBS4 they appreciated the information, but had no comment.

Tom Mustin is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor. He has been with CBS4 since 2002, and is always looking for great story ideas. Connect with Tom on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @TomCBS4.