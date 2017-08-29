Colorado Breweries Can Water, Not Beer, To Help Flood Victims

By Karen Morfitt

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Coloradans are stepping in to help Texas flood victims.

Both Oskar Blues and Miller Coors are sending canned water to aid the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort.

Marketing director Chad Melis says Oskar Blues canned 88,000 cans of drinking water at their brewery in Longmont.

“It’s kind of a no brainer for us to make that effort. People are willing to kind of grab the bull by the horns and put a little extra effort in to get it done and make sure that we can help,” Melis said.

The company launched the CAN’d Aid foundation after their own community was hit by flooding in 2013.

Melis says as soon as these cans are ready they will head to Texas to help those reeling from Harvey’s effects.

“We’ve been able to react very quickly in times like this, where relief is needed, and rally the troops. Everybody puts in a little extra time, extra effort.”

They are not alone in wanting to lend a hand in the recovery effort by switching gears away from beer.

Miller Coors recently collaborated with the American Red Cross aiding in disaster situations like Harvey.

Gloria Schoch is in charge of community affairs and says they will be sending an additional 50,000 cans south.

“We periodically shut off our brewing production to produce water to be able to have it right on hand,” Schoch said.

On any other day, the craft brewery and the mega beer company might be seen as competitors, but when it comes to helping community they’re on the same team.

“In a lot of cases these are our families that are affected, you know family members that are affected that have some connection to the brewery or they may be our distributor families,” Schoch said.

