BREAKING NEWS: A Denver metro area construction crew has discovered a triceratops (Full Story)

Special Screening Of ‘Close Encounters’ To Happen At Devils Tower

Filed Under: Alamo Drafthouse, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Devils Tower National Monument, National Parks, SYFY, Wyoming

DEVILS TOWER NATIONAL MONUMENT, Wyo. (CBS4) – A special screening of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is happening at one of the film’s locations.

As part of the 40th anniversary celebration for Steven Spieberg’s movie, Close Encounters will be screened Saturday, Sept. 2 at the base of the Devils Tower, a place central to the film.

close encounters Special Screening Of Close Encounters To Happen At Devils Tower

(credit: Close Encounters of the Third Kind / Facebook)

The Alamo Drafthouse is partnering with SFY for the SYFY25 Screening Series.

“As part of our inaugural Rolling Roadshow tour, we’ve been itching to do an encore of CLOSE ENCOUNTERS at Devils Tower,” they say on their website. “We basically haven’t been able to stop sculpting mashed potatoes for the past decade or so…”

If you can’t make the showing in Wyoming, Close Encounters will return to theaters for one week only starting Sept. 1.

Tickets for the Devils Tower show cost $10. It begins at 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch