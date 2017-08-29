Special Screening Of ‘Close Encounters’ To Happen At Devils Tower

DEVILS TOWER NATIONAL MONUMENT, Wyo. (CBS4) – A special screening of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” is happening at one of the film’s locations.
As part of the 40th anniversary celebration for Steven Spieberg’s movie, Close Encounters will be screened Saturday, Sept. 2 at the base of the Devils Tower, a place central to the film.
The Alamo Drafthouse is partnering with SFY for the SYFY25 Screening Series.
“As part of our inaugural Rolling Roadshow tour, we’ve been itching to do an encore of CLOSE ENCOUNTERS at Devils Tower,” they say on their website. “We basically haven’t been able to stop sculpting mashed potatoes for the past decade or so…”
If you can’t make the showing in Wyoming, Close Encounters will return to theaters for one week only starting Sept. 1.
Tickets for the Devils Tower show cost $10. It begins at 7 p.m.