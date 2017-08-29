Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

For nearly 30 years, the United States has recognized Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month, a time in which Latin cultures from a variety of countries are celebrated.

Hispanic heritage can be found in many places throughout the Mile High City, and there are many ways Denverites can celebrate and learn about Hispanic culture throughout the month. The following events and exhibits offer an excellent method of exploring and observing this diverse and vibrant group of people.

Penitents: World End Rituals of Faith

Museo de las Americas

861 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 571-4401

www.museo.org

Date: Through Sept. 15, 2017

Located in the Santa Fe Arts District, Museo de las Americas continually strives to be a must-visit for those in the Latino community with its various exhibits and events featuring art and other work by Latino artists. One such exhibit, which runs until mid-September, is Penitents: World End Rituals of Faith, which features stunning imagery from Brazilian photographer Guy Veloso. Stop in to see these striking depictions of those carrying out religious rituals and learn more about other penitentes in Southern Colorado.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Levitt Pavilion

1380 W. Florida Ave.

Denver, CO 80223

www.levittdenver.org Levitt Pavilion1380 W. Florida Ave.Denver, CO 80223 Date: Sept. 16, 2017 at 6 p.m. Many people of Mexican descent celebrate Mexican Independence Day, which falls on Sept. 16. This year, the day will be celebrated with a concert at the new Levitt Pavilion in Denver. This year’s concert is headlined by Mexican singer Ceci Bastida, whose music offers a more contemporary sound that fuses many different musical styles, including ska, punk and EDM among others. Through her music, Bastida explores a multitude of subjects, including politics, immigration and other social issues. Chicano Humanities and Arts Council

772 Santa Fe Drive

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 571-0440

www.chacweb.org

Also located in the Santa Fe Arts District is one of the galleries of the Chicano Humanities and Arts Council. Since 1978, CHAC has cultivated some of the best art works by Chicano/Latino artists in Denver and elsewhere, showcasing them and educating the public about Chicano heritage. Its galleries feature a variety of visual and performance art, which is rotated on a monthly basis. At the gallery, you may even find works for sale that you can take home to enhance your decor.

Mi Tierra

Denver Art Museum

100 W. 14th Avenue Parkway

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 865-5000

www.denverartmuseum.org Denver Art Museum100 W. 14th Avenue ParkwayDenver, CO 80204(720) 865-5000 Date: Through Oct. 22, 2017 This DAM exhibit features 13 contemporary Latino artists whose works explore the places in which they live their lives. The exhibit features works in a variety of media, including painting, performance art, digital animation, textiles, ceramics and sculpture. Artists who contributed to the exhibit are based all over the western United States, including Denver, Los Angeles, Texas, Santa Fe, Las Vegas and more. This installation offers a chance to celebrate Latin culture from a contemporary perspective, featuring insights from those who are currently living in the area. It is free with general admission to the museum.

American Mariachi

The Stage Theater

1101 13th St.

Denver, CO 80204

(303) 893-4000

www.denvercenter.org Date: Jan. 26 – Feb. 18, 2018 While “American Mariachi” comes to the Stage Theater after Hispanic Heritage Month, the play offers a telling glimpse into the world of mariachis. Written by José Cruz González, the show takes place in 1970s Denver and follows a female mariachi group who try to break into the male-dominated scene. The play is funny and upbeat, with characters that paint an honest portrait of friendship and adversity. Fans of mariachi music will love the show, since it is peppered with live music throughout. Get your tickets now.

