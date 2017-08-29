Fewer Driving Lanes With ‘Bus Only’ Transit Lanes In Downtown Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– Commuters who make their way through parts of downtown Denver will have to get used fewer lanes now that one lane has been designated a “Bus Only” lane through parts of Broadway and Lincoln.
Crews started installing the Bus Only signs on Monday. Those lanes will be reserved for buses 24-7. Before the designation, traffic could use the lanes during non-peak hours.
The stretch of Lincoln from 6th Avenue to 14th Avenue, along with the stretch of Broadway from 17th Avenue to Exposition will be reserved exclusively for buses.
Traffic wishing to make right turns from that lane will be allowed.
The city hopes to keep buses moving faster in the designated lanes.