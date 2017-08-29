Emmanuel Sanders, Broncos Raise $40,000 For Harvey Victims

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – With the help of his teammates, Broncos wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has raised thousands of dollars for those affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, Texas.

At practice on Tuesday, Sanders said he and his teammates have raised at least $40,000 to help flood victims in Houston.

Emmanuel Sanders saying he and his teammates have raised at least $40,000 to donate to Houston flood victims. #4Broncos @CBSDenver — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 29, 2017

Sanders attended Southern Methodist University, which is only a few hours north in Dallas, before he was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2010.

Sanders has been with the Broncos since the 2014 season.

In addition to the money, Sanders is planning on helping send diapers to the area since he’s been told there are a lot of kids in need.

Hurricane Harvey has set a new all-time rainfall record in Houston, with nearly 50 inches of rain in five days. That’s twice the amount of rain the Denver area typically sees in an entire year.

If you’d like to help those affected by the hurricane and the floods, you can do so by texting “Harvey” to 90999.

For every text, $10 is donated to the American Red Cross.

