Scammer Steals $850,000 from Colorado School District

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado school district has added safeguards after a scammer stole about $850,000 of bond construction money.

The Daily Camera reports the theft came to the district’s attention when contractor Adolfson and Peterson Construction asked for a payment on a past due account, even though the district had been sending payments.

boulder valley school district school bus

The police report says the scam started when the Boulder Valley School District’s accounts payable department received a call from someone claiming to be with Adolfson and Peterson asking to change the way the company was paid.

The district instructed the person to fill out a form, which was returned with the signature of the company’s chief financial officer. That was later found to be a forgery.

An arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old suspect Sherifdeen Mogaji.

