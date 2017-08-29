Aurora Racetrack Proposal May Have Hit A Dead End

Filed Under: Aurora, E-470, Interstate 70, Steve Hogan

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora’s plans to bring a motor sports complex to the city may have hit a dead end.

map Aurora Racetrack Proposal May Have Hit A Dead End

Mayor Steve Hogan is calling for a special city council meeting Thursday to discuss a ballot measure on the issue. If approved by voters, it would allow the city to give financial incentives to potential investors like NASCAR.

The mayor has not said why he wants to discuss the measure, but the deadline to remove it from the ballot is only a couple of weeks away.

The complex would be built at East 26th Avenue and Hudson Road, not far from E-470 and Interstate 70.

The last time the city tried to get approval for the project, voters rejected it.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch