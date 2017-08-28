COMING UP: Aging Out: Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Man Whose Remains Were Found In Backcountry Unidentified So Far

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) – The coroner in Summit County is looking for information about humans remains found last summer.

County officials unveiled a clay reconstruction of the man’s head on Monday.

Hikers found his body in a backcountry area between Copper Mountain and Breckenridge ski resorts. It’s known as the Sky Chutes, and it’s located in the Tenmile Range of the White River National Forest.

Investigators say they suspect the man killed himself and that it happened sometime after February 2012, because two water bottles were found with the remains that were bottled in that month.

“We’ve been working on this investigation for just over a year now, and we keep running into brick walls and false leads. We hope that someone who sees this artist’s reconstruction will recognize the decedent and help us find some answers,” said Summit County Coroner Regan Wood in a prepared statement.

They also say the serial number on a handgun the victim had with him was intentionally removed.

The man was described as being white with blond hair. His exact age wasn’t known, but he could have been between 30 and 50.

The following information was released about the case by the Summit County Coroner:

Anyone with information that could assist in the identification of the decedent is encouraged to email the Summit County Coroner’s Office or the Summit County Sheriff’s Office or call the Coroner’s Office at 970-668-2964.

