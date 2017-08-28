Special Olympics Improve Quality Of Life For People With Intellectual Disabilities

ENGLEWOOD, Colo (CBS4) – Special Olympics Colorado serves 22,000 people across the state, now it’s getting a helping hand from Xcel Energy’s Day of Service. The organization focuses on organized sports programming for people with intellectual disabilities.
“Anything to help people with intellectual disabilities have a great quality of life and become part of their community,” said Mindy Watrous, President and CEO of Special Olympics Colorado.
Special Olympics Colorado will host about 20 volunteers during Xcel Energy’s Day of Service. The volunteers will be making signs to cheer on Special Olympic athletes at the state flag football championships.
“Really important because our athletes feel supported, they feel like the community is engaged and involved and cares about what they’re doing,” Watrous explained.
Volunteers will also be helping the athletes on their public speaking skills, so that they can be interviewed before and after Special Olympic events.
“We absolutely couldn’t do what we do without it. We have a small staff serving 22,000 people and we rely on volunteers,” Watrous said.
There are nearly 70 volunteer projects available to choose from. Day of Service runs from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 9th.