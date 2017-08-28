COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guests former CU QB Bobby Pesavento and former CSU receiver Dallas Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Police Ask For Help In RTD Bus Assault Of South High Student

Filed Under: Crime Stoppers, Denver Public Schools, DPS, Racial Slurs, RTD Bus, South High School

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are hoping someone recognizes the suspects wanted for assaulting a student from South High School on an RTD bus.

Police say the men assaulted the victim on an RTD bus on Aug. 23 about 3 p.m. when the bus was in the 1500 block of E. Louisiana Avenue.

rtd bus assault Police Ask For Help In RTD Bus Assault Of South High Student

(credit: Denver Police)

The first suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot-3, 170 pounds with short blonde hair. The second suspect is described as an Hispanic male, 6-foot-4, 180 pounds with a mustache.

south high student attacked 5vo frame 326 Police Ask For Help In RTD Bus Assault Of South High Student

(credit: CBS)

Both suspects are described as 35-40 years old.

The victim is a student at South High School. Witnesses told police they thought the assault was racially-motivated.

south high student attacked 5vo frame 0 Police Ask For Help In RTD Bus Assault Of South High Student

South High School (credit: CBS)

Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

