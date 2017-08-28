Just When Peyton Manning Thought It Was OK To Eat S’mores

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Just when former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning may have thought it was OK to eat s’mores, he appears in new commercials with OtterBox Ollie.
A total of three ads were filmed for the Ft. Collins electronics accessory company, with Manning appearing to appreciate some outdoors time in his retirement.
Only, knowing you “always, always, always protect the quarterback, OtterBox Ollie takes things to a new level.
Manning appeared in his first OtterBox commercials about a year ago.
Manning played four seasons for the Broncos, winning the Super Bowl in his last game before he decided to retire.