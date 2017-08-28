COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guests former CU QB Bobby Pesavento and former CSU receiver Dallas Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Just When Peyton Manning Thought It Was OK To Eat S’mores

Filed Under: Denver Broncos, Ft. Collins, Larimer County, OtterBox, Peyton Manning

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Just when former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning may have thought it was OK to eat s’mores, he appears in new commercials with OtterBox Ollie.

A total of three ads were filmed for the Ft. Collins electronics accessory company, with Manning appearing to appreciate some outdoors time in his retirement.

Only, knowing you “always, always, always protect the quarterback, OtterBox Ollie takes things to a new level.

Manning appeared in his first OtterBox commercials about a year ago.

Manning played four seasons for the Broncos, winning the Super Bowl in his last game before he decided to retire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch