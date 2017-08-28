North Korea Fires Missile Over Japanese Airspace

SEOUL, South Korea (CBS4) – The U.S. Department of Defense confirms that North Korea’s military flew a missile over Japan Monday.

The missile flew 1,678 miles and reached a height of 341 miles before crashing into the Pacific Ocean.

NORAD, based in Colorado Springs, determined the launch did not pose a threat to the North American continent.

A former South Korean military official said the missile was likely a new intermediate-range craft the North has threatened to aim at Guam.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters his government was “completely” aware of the test, and was prepared to protect Japanese lives if necessary. He will call for an immediate United Nations meeting to discuss further action.

Australia’s foreign minister said the launch appeared to be a bargaining tactic.

“We have seen this pattern of behavior by the North Korean regimes over a number of decades,” Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said. “They ramp up provocative behavior and it gets to a point where they then sit down and negotiate. I would like to think it’s the former at this point.”

Bishop says it’s up to Japan to decide whether or not it was an act of war.

