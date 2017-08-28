Latest Forecast: Stagnant Weather Pattern For Most Of This Week

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The sunny and very warm weather we experienced over the weekend will continue through at least the middle of this week. Moisture over Texas from Tropical Storm Harvey is being blocked from moving into Colorado by a large ridge of high pressure. And that ridge will virtually guarantee us a completely dry Monday. The only exception is in the mountains where a very isolated thunderstorm could still manage to develop late Monday afternoon.

Similar weather is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday and high temperatures stay slightly above normal in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees in the Denver area.

By Wednesday evening moisture will be on the increase from the Pacific Ocean and that will increase the chance for thunderstorms in the mountains. Most of the storm activity will remain west of Denver and Front Range until maybe late Thursday or late Friday when a few high country storms may wonder east onto the urban corridor. But at no point will we see a “good” chance for rain through Labor Day weekend.

