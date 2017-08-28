Kristin Armstrong Joins USA Cycling’s Endurance Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong is joining USA Cycling as an endurance performance director. She will work with athletes preparing for world championships and other elite events.
USA Cycling vice president Jim Miller announced her hiring Monday.
Armstrong retired from competition after winning the time trial gold medal at last year’s Rio Games, her third straight in the race against the clock. She also is a two-time world champion and six-time U.S. champion while racing primarily the road race and time trial.
In her new job, Armstrong will work with athletes to develop objectives, monitor progress, optimize competition and training schedules. She will assist USA Cycling’s partners on such things as nutrition and psychology.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)