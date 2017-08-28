COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guests former CU QB Bobby Pesavento and former CSU receiver Dallas Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Kristin Armstrong Joins USA Cycling’s Endurance Program

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kristin Armstrong is joining USA Cycling as an endurance performance director. She will work with athletes preparing for world championships and other elite events.

USA Cycling vice president Jim Miller announced her hiring Monday.

GOLDEN, CO – AUGUST 23: Kristin Armstrong of the United States, riding for Twenty 16 p/b SHO-AIR in the leader’s jersey celebrates after winning the overall title of the 2015 Women’s USA Pro Challenge on August 23, 2015 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Armstrong retired from competition after winning the time trial gold medal at last year’s Rio Games, her third straight in the race against the clock. She also is a two-time world champion and six-time U.S. champion while racing primarily the road race and time trial.

In her new job, Armstrong will work with athletes to develop objectives, monitor progress, optimize competition and training schedules. She will assist USA Cycling’s partners on such things as nutrition and psychology.

