‘Island Of Fire Ants’ Spotted Floating In Houston

HOUSTON (CBS4) – An island of fire ants was spotted floating in the floodwaters in Texas.

CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca tweeted a photo from Houston as the ants formed an island in the water.

As of this writing, his photo has been retweeted more than 6,000 times and liked nearly 10,000.

According to Orkin.com, fire ants exist in colonies up to 250,000 workers.

People walk down a flooded street as they evacuate their homes after the area was inundated with flooding from Hurricane Harvey on August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Floodwaters in Texas have reached roof lines of single-story homes Monday.

Thousands of rescues have taken place in the country’s fourth-largest city and the surrounding area, and there’s no sign of relief in sight as more rain is expected.

Hurricane Harvey is blamed for at least two deaths, but a family of six may also have drowned when their van was swept away in floodwaters.

