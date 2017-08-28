Machine Gun Among Firearms Stolen From Dragonman’s Gun Store, Shooting Range

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A machine gun was among the dozens of firearms stolen from Dragonman’s Gun Store and Shooting Range. Fortunately, some of the guns were recovered just hours after the theft.

The gun shop is located at 1200 Dragonman Drive in Colorado Springs. Thieves stole 65 guns from the store.

The crooks actually used the store owner’s work truck to ram it through a chain link fence and an exterior wall to gain access inside.

The store has 35 surveillance cameras that the owner says recorded the four men involved in the theft.

Police say a machine gun, AR-15s and AK-47s were among those weapons stolen. Most of the weapons stolen, including the machine gun, were recovered by ATF agents and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

An inventory is still underway to determine if any stolen firearms are still missing. The ATF hasn’t released any information about the suspects.

The ATF says that more than 200 guns have been stolen from the Denver metro area since the beginning of the year.