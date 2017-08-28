Donors Line Up In Colorado As Call Goes Out To Help Texas Blood Supply

DENVER (CBS4) – The historic flooding in southeast Texas due to Hurricane Harvey is having an impact on the blood supply in the Houston area, and here in Colorado Bonfils Blood Center is encouraging people to donate.

The storm forced the cancellation of blood drives in Texas, and there’s concern the blood supply will drop dramatically.

Bonfils says Coloradans are already rushing to answer the call for help. Their appointment center had 40 percent more calls Monday morning than usual. That means Bonfils will be able to

“I just know that from what I saw on the television they’re going to be short a lot of things and if I can do this then I’ve done something,” said donor Tom Steger on Monday.

Bonfils says one donation can help up to three patients.

They are asking for donors of all blood types, but especially O- and O+. That’s because those are used the most in emergency situations.

Additional Resources

The following information was released by Bonfils on Monday. More information is available at Bonfils.org.

Bonfils urges both existing and first-time donors to make and keep appointments over the next several days and in the coming weeks. Visit bonfils.org or call 303-363-2300 to schedule an appointment at one of our 8 donor centers or at a mobile blood drive. Walk-ins are welcome at any of our locations. … Individuals who are as young as 16 years of age (with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in general good health may be eligible to donate blood.