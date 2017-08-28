COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guests former CU QB Bobby Pesavento and former CSU receiver Dallas Davis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Denver Police Sgt. Faces DUI Charge

Filed Under: Careless Driving, Colorado State Patrol, Denver Police, DUI, Possession Of Firearm, Randy Penn, Sedalia

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– A veteran Denver Police Sergeant is facing DUI and other charges after the state patrol says he crashed his car off a county road last Thursday night.

The Colorado State Patrol says they cited Sgt. Randy Penn on Aug. 24 for DUI, careless driving and possession of a firearm while being intoxicated. According to a state patrol report on the incident, Penn was alone in his 2002 Jeep Wrangler when he ran off a road near Sedalia just after 10 p.m.

sergeant randy l penn 1 Denver Police Sgt. Faces DUI Charge

Sgt. Randy L. Penn (credit: CBS)

The CSP says Penn, 59, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was hurt.

Records show Penn has been with the Denver Police Department since 1979 and works in the SWAT unit. Sonny Jackson, a Denver Police Department spokesman, told CBS4 that Penn was on vacation when the accident occurred and an internal affairs inquiry has been launched.

CBS4 left phone and electronic messages for Penn but there was no immediate response.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch