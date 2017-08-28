Denver Police Sgt. Faces DUI Charge

By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4)– A veteran Denver Police Sergeant is facing DUI and other charges after the state patrol says he crashed his car off a county road last Thursday night.

The Colorado State Patrol says they cited Sgt. Randy Penn on Aug. 24 for DUI, careless driving and possession of a firearm while being intoxicated. According to a state patrol report on the incident, Penn was alone in his 2002 Jeep Wrangler when he ran off a road near Sedalia just after 10 p.m.

The CSP says Penn, 59, was transported to a hospital with serious injuries. No other vehicles were involved and nobody else was hurt.

Records show Penn has been with the Denver Police Department since 1979 and works in the SWAT unit. Sonny Jackson, a Denver Police Department spokesman, told CBS4 that Penn was on vacation when the accident occurred and an internal affairs inquiry has been launched.

CBS4 left phone and electronic messages for Penn but there was no immediate response.

