Colorado National Guard Could Be Next Group Called To Help In Texas

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s National Guard is on standby to assist with the recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

“There’s support that we could have on the way in 24 to 72 hours,” said Major Darin Overstreet with the Colorado National Guard.

Overstreet says Colorado could send Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters to deliver aid and make rescues as well as high-wheeled transport vehicles and Humvees that can navigate the flood waters.

“We do have a lot of experience in the area and we’re happy to help however we can,” said Overstreet.

Emergency crews were on the ground in Houston before Harvey made landfall, working around the clock in their life saving missions.

Colorado’s National Guard may be called in to give those crews rest.

“We may be going in as a relief team at some point down the road to get teams in there now out.”

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.