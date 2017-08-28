COMING UP: Aging Out: Tonight on CBS4 at 10 (Watch Preview)

Colorado National Guard Could Be Next Group Called To Help In Texas

Filed Under: Colorado National Guard, Darin Overstreet, Hurricane Harvey

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado’s National Guard is on standby to assist with the recovery from Hurricane Harvey.

hurricane harvey response 1 Colorado National Guard Could Be Next Group Called To Help In Texas

A flooded street in southeast Texas (credit: CBS)

“There’s support that we could have on the way in 24 to 72 hours,” said Major Darin Overstreet with the Colorado National Guard.

hurricane harvey response 3 Colorado National Guard Could Be Next Group Called To Help In Texas

(credit: CBS)

Overstreet says Colorado could send Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters to deliver aid and make rescues as well as high-wheeled transport vehicles and Humvees that can navigate the flood waters.

“We do have a lot of experience in the area and we’re happy to help however we can,” said Overstreet.

Emergency crews were on the ground in Houston before Harvey made landfall, working around the clock in their life saving missions.

hurricane harvey response 2 Colorado National Guard Could Be Next Group Called To Help In Texas

(credit: CBS)

Colorado’s National Guard may be called in to give those crews rest.

“We may be going in as a relief team at some point down the road to get teams in there now out.”

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4.

