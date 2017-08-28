Editorial: What Happens To Children Who Don’t Get Adopted?

By Libby Smith

DENVER (CBS4) – For more than 30 years — every week — CBS4 has profiled a boy or girl in foster care seeking a “forever family” in our Wednesday’s Child feature.

But what happens to the many children who are not adopted, the kids who “age out” of the foster care system? Several months ago, we began looking into that question.

Our goal: to tell the stories of these young people facing daunting challenges, along with the stories of people all across Colorado working together to help them. Why is this so important? Because children who connect with a family are more likely to continue their education, get a good job, stay healthy and raise thriving families of their own.

Children who do not, sadly, are more likely to become homeless or get involved with drugs or prostitution and end up in jail. That’s why solving this problem is so important to Colorado – we can create a better life for these children and in turn make our state even stronger.

Additional Resouces

The following are helpful resources for people who are aging out of foster care and for the people who care for them.

Colorado Department of Human Services

Office of Children, Youth & Families

Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline

1-844-CO-4-KIDS

co4kids.org

United Way Bridging the Gap

helping teens live on their own after foster care

unitedwaydenver.org/bridging-the-gap

303-433-8383

Dream Makers Project

making dreams come true for former foster care youth

dreammakersproject.org

Chafee Program

life skills program provided through human services dept. of each county

denverchafee.org

The Adoption Exchange

promoting adoption for foster care youth

adoptex.org

303-755-1339

Office of the Lt. Governor

colorado.gov/ltgovernor

303-866-2885

SOAR! Youth & Adult Choir

soarthechoir.org

720-218-1433 (Youth)

720-989-5744 (Adults)

Libby Smith is a Special Projects Producer at CBS4. If you have a story you’d like to tell CBS4 about, call 303-863-TIPS (8477) or visit the News Tips section.