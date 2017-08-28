5th Climber In 6 Weeks Dies On Capitol Peak

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say another person has died at Capitol Peak, a prominent mountain summit in the Elk Mountains range of the Rocky Mountains.

A 21-year-old man was separated from his climbing partner after a dispute Saturday on how to descend from the summit and later fell 600 to 700 feet (183 to 213 meters) to his death.

Patrol Director of the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office Jesse Steindler confirmed Mountain Rescue Aspen was involved Sunday in the recovery of the climber’s body.

(credit: CBS)

The man’s death is the fifth in the past six weeks on the mountain.

His name has not been released, pending notification of his family.

The man’s body was recovered in the same area where an Aspen couple fell to their deaths a week ago.

