Teacher Faces More Charges In Sexual Assault Investigation

Filed Under: Aurora, Brian Vasquez, Cherry Creek School District, Colorado Springs, Prairie Middle School, Sexual Assault, Teacher Arrested

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– A Cherry Creek Schools teacher, accused of sexually assaulting students, appeared in court on Monday morning to face more charges in the investigation.

Brian Vasquez remains in custody after his arrest last week.

aurora teacher sex assault 12vo frame 0 Teacher Faces More Charges In Sexual Assault Investigation

Brian Vasquez in court on Monday (credit: CBS)

Vasquez has been suspended from his position at Prairie Middle School in Aurora where he worked for seven years.

The arrest charges initially included eight counts, three for sexual assault by a person in a position of trust and five for sexual exploitation of a child.

aurora teacher sex assault 12vo frame 423 Teacher Faces More Charges In Sexual Assault Investigation

Brian Vasquez (credit: CBS)

On Monday, the counts he faces have increased to 31, not because other victims were found but because prosecutors identified additional charges which include unlawful sexual contact and internet luring.

brian vasquez3 Teacher Faces More Charges In Sexual Assault Investigation

Brian Vasquez (credit: Aurora Police)

Each count apparently occurred during a four-year time frame between Jan. 1, 2013 and Aug. 21, 2017.

The prosecution said there are three victims that Vasquez sent nude photos to and at least one victim he had physical contact with.

teacher sex assault rg 01 title06497 concatenated 185420 Teacher Faces More Charges In Sexual Assault Investigation

(credit: CBS)

prairie middle school 1 Teacher Faces More Charges In Sexual Assault Investigation

Copter4 flew over Prairie Middle School on Tuesday (credit: CBS)

Vasquez previously taught in the Widefield-Security and Harrison School Districts in El Paso County as well as the San Luis Valley Youth Detention Center in Alamosa.

Investigators with the Aurora Police Department are concerned there could be more victims who haven’t come forward. Because of the concern that there could be more victims, investigators have reached out to former employers.

brian vasquez4 Teacher Faces More Charges In Sexual Assault Investigation

Brian Vasquez (credit: Cherry Creek Schools)

Cherry Creek Schools sent a letter home to parents of students the day he was arrested.

Vasquez remains in custody on $200,000 bond. His next court appearance in court is scheduled for Oct. 31.

