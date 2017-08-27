Fans Of Rocky Flats Lounge Celebrate Rebuilding Plan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Fans of a sports and biker bar in northern Jefferson County that was heavily damaged in a fire two years ago celebrated some good news this weekend.

The Rocky Flats Lounge on Highway 93 between Golden and Boulder has been closed since 2015, but there are now official plans in the works to reopen it.

The bar was a popular place for Green Bay Packers who live in the Denver metro area to watch football games. So when the Packers came to Denver on Saturday for an NFL preseason game, bar owners threw a tailgate party outside Sports Authority Field at Mile High and celebrated the new plans for reopening.

The owners announced earlier this month on Facebook that construction has just started to rebuild the bar.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has stuck with us through all of this and never gave up hope,” they wrote in the Facebook post. “Today marks the end of a very long, stressful situation. It’s also the beginning of another long, work-filled process that we are extremely excited to embark on.”