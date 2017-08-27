Paxton Lynch’s Shoulder Injury Thought To Be ‘Minor’

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver quarterback Paxton Lynch will most likely undergo an MRI on his bruised shoulder after getting hurt in Saturday night’s preseason game.
Lynch, the Broncos backup quarterback, went down hard on his right side in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers.
His coach said after the game he thought he would get MRI on Sunday.
“It’s a minor injury as we know now,” Broncos Head Coach Vance Joseph said. “Moving forward if it’s something different we can discuss that. Right now, nothing’s changed. Trevor’s one and Paxton’s two.
Despite the injury to his throwing shoulder, Joseph didn’t rule Lynch out for Thursday’s final Broncos preseason game.
“If Paxton can go he’ll play a half and Kyle (Sloter) will probably play a half,” said Joseph, referring to the Broncos third string quarterback.