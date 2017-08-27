Texas Nursing Home Residents Evacuated After Viral Photo

DICKINSON, Texas (CBS4) – Residents of a flooded nursing home were rescued after a photo of their desperate situation went viral Sunday.
The photo, showing senior citizens sitting among furniture in water up to their waists, is one of the more powerful images out of Texas following Hurricane Harvey’s landfall and unrelenting deluge.
Most of the residents are wheelchair-bound or reliant on oxygen, according to CNN.
The Galveston County Daily News reports all the residents were evacuated by helicopter.
“We were air-lifting grandmothers and grandfathers,” David Popoff, the city’s emergency management coordinator, told the newspaper.
Reports differ on the number of residents, but indications are between 15 and 24 were waiting for help before it arrived.
The picture was shared on Twitter by Timothy McIntosh, whose said his mother-in-law owns the La Vita Bella assisted living facility.