Newsletter Posted At College Compares Military To White Supremacists

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A newsletter is causing controversy after it was posted at a Colorado college.

letter 2 Newsletter Posted At College Compares Military To White Supremacists

The letter appeared on a bulletin board at the University of Colorado – Colorado Springs. It’s titled Social Justice Collective Weekly, and it says military veterans should be banned from classes.

It compares the military culture to white supremacist groups.

The posting upset students.

“They try and talk about inclusion as a principle, yet they’re excluding one of the most important members of society, those that are guarding our freedom to even talk about this,” Joe Hollmann said.

The university says the newsletter is not tied to the school and does not represent the school’s views.

