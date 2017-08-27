Latest Forecast: Week Begins With A Weak Cool Front

Filed Under: Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will continue to control Colorado’s weather today.

That means another dry and warm afternoon ahead.

At the surface a weak cool front has moved into the state. Unfortunately it does not have any moisture with it but you will notice slightly cooler highs today as compared to Saturday.

In the week ahead all eyes will remain on the catastrophic flooding in Texas due to what’s left of Hurricane Harvey.

Colorado’s forecast will be more of the same with high pressure aloft which will make for more dry, warm late August weather over at least the next 5 to 7 days.

5day Latest Forecast: Week Begins With A Weak Cool Front

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Week Begins With A Weak Cool Front

Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch