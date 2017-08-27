Latest Forecast: Week Begins With A Weak Cool Front

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – A ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere will continue to control Colorado’s weather today.
That means another dry and warm afternoon ahead.
At the surface a weak cool front has moved into the state. Unfortunately it does not have any moisture with it but you will notice slightly cooler highs today as compared to Saturday.
In the week ahead all eyes will remain on the catastrophic flooding in Texas due to what’s left of Hurricane Harvey.
Colorado’s forecast will be more of the same with high pressure aloft which will make for more dry, warm late August weather over at least the next 5 to 7 days.
