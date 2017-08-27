Latest Forecast: Upper Air Pattern Remains Stuck Over U.S.

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – If you’re wondering what the weather will be like this week, either here or elsewhere across the United States, it’s an easy forecast.
Pretty much the same as it has been.
That’s because the upper air pattern is virtually stuck and that is exactly why Harvey continues to sit and spin over southeast Texas.
There are signs that things will slowly begin to change later this week or sometime early next week.
For Colorado expect a dry and warm week ahead with only a few isolated chances to see a shower or thunderstorm each afternoon.
Meteorologist Chris Spears writes stories related to Colorado’s weather and climate and travels the state reporting weather conditions from the Mobile Weather Lab. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.