Good Samaritan Pulls Driver From Pond

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A driver crashed into a pond Saturday but escaped serious injury thanks to a Good Samaritan who jumped in after her.

The driver, identified only as a woman, missed a curve and crashed through two utility boxes, a six-foot fence, and a six inch-diameter spruce tree before her car plunged into a private pond in the Broadmoor neighborhood.

A man who witnessed the crash entered the water, removed the woman from the car, and pulled her to shore.

“That’s phenomenal,” Lt. Kevin Ducy with the Colorado Springs Fire Department told CBS’s Colorado Springs affiliate KKTV. “That’s the way it should be, I believe, people helping people when they need it. Obviously, he put her life ahead of his. It’s probably on a 4 or 5-foot [deep] pond, but you don’t necessarily know that.”

Rescue 17 personnel enter the water to attach tow cable to remove vehicle from pond pic.twitter.com/87wDIj1GbE — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 26, 2017

The driver was transported to the hospital. CSFD’s Lt. Don Watkins said Sunday it is not yet known why she lost control, but her injuries are not serious.

After a search, CSFD has relocated the Good Samaritan, but is not prepared to release his identity.