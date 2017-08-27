Founder Of 211 Crew Found Dead In Prison

DENVER (CBS4) – The man who founded the 211 Crew, a notorious white supremacist prison gang linked to the murder of Colorado prisons chief Tom Clements, has been found dead in prison.

Officials with the Colorado Department of Corrections said the death of Benjamin Davis is being investigated as a suicide. They didn’t reveal which prison the death happened in or whether it happened in a cell or somewhere else in the facility.

Evan Ebel, a parolee member of the gang, allegedly shot and killed Clements at his house in 2013. Ebel was out on parole after a clerical mistake. He cut off his ankle monitor before he is believed to have gone to Clements’ home in Monument.

Clements was one of two Coloradans police say Ebel killed — Denver-area resident Nathan Leon was the other — before he was killed by police in a shootout in Texas.

At the time, investigators believed Ebel had been in contact with two other members of the gang — Thomas Guolee and James Lohr. Reports then swirled about a possible hit list on the state’s DOC staff crafted by the 211 Crew.

Davis was serving a sentence that was more than 100 years long. He started the gang in the Denver Jail in the 1990s.