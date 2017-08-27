Denver Firefighters Teach Extrication Techniques

Filed Under: Chop Shop, Denver Fire Academy, Denver Fire Department

DENVER (CBS4) – More than four dozen people learned how to safely remove someone who is trapped in a vehicle over the weekend.

denver chop shop 3 Denver Firefighters Teach Extrication Techniques

Students learn extrication techniques from firefighters (credit: Denver Fire Dept.)

The class was part of the third annual “Chop Shop” held at the Denver Fire Academy on Roslyn Street.

denver fire chop shop 6 Denver Firefighters Teach Extrication Techniques

(credit: Denver Fire Department)

Surrounding fire departments pitched in to help the Denver Fire Department.

denver fire chop shop 4 Denver Firefighters Teach Extrication Techniques

denver fire chop shop 5 Denver Firefighters Teach Extrication Techniques (credit: Denver Fire Department)

The department tweeted about the unique class on Sunday.

The auto extrication course helps rescuers learn techniques that can be used in real world scenarios.

Fifty people signed up for the course which lasted for two days and costs around $200.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

PRO FOOTBALL CHALLENGE
Pro Football Knockout Pool
EMMY AWARDS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch