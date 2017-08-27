Denver Firefighters Teach Extrication Techniques

DENVER (CBS4) – More than four dozen people learned how to safely remove someone who is trapped in a vehicle over the weekend.
The class was part of the third annual “Chop Shop” held at the Denver Fire Academy on Roslyn Street.
Surrounding fire departments pitched in to help the Denver Fire Department.
The department tweeted about the unique class on Sunday.
The auto extrication course helps rescuers learn techniques that can be used in real world scenarios.
Fifty people signed up for the course which lasted for two days and costs around $200.