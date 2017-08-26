Rock ‘n’ Roll Races Run Through Downtown Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – The Transamerica Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon is coming back to Downtown Denver on Sunday, October 15th. This is the 8th year for the event which include a 5K race on Saturday, October 14th, and a 10K and half marathon on Sunday. Runners who run in the 5K on Saturday, and then do either of the races on Sunday can get the Remix Challenge medal.

LINK: Register for the Transamerica Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Races

The half marathon will once again tour Downtown Denver passing by Coors Field, the Pepsi Center, and Union Station before going out to City Park. Half marathoners will experience a slight change in the course with a longer out and back on 17th Avenue.

As usual, The Transamerica Rock ‘n’ Roll Denver Half Marathon will feature live music every mile along the course. But the big concert celebration at Civic Center Park will be headlined by Denver’s own Analog Son.

New this year, there will be free Yoga in the Park after the 5K on Saturday. Instructors from Kindness Yoga will lead some post-races poses in Civic Center Park. The half marathon start time has moved up to 7 a.m. And the Health & Fitness Expo is free on Friday & Saturday at the Colorado Convention Center. More than 100 vendors will have their wares on display.