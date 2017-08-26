15 Rescued Frenchies, Dogs Adopted

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – More than a dozen french bulldogs rescued from deplorable conditions in July have been adopted by new families.

About two dozen French bulldogs stole hearts across the Denver metro area after animal control officers seized them from an overcrowded Denver home that was allegedly encrusted in feces.

Staff at the Denver Animal Shelter nursed the dogs back to health in preparation for Saturday’s adoption.

Shelter staff members say they adopted out 15 of the rescued dogs, and had another 10 of them on hold.

The adopted dogs included 13 French bull dogs, one English bulldog, and one Boston terrier.

Attorneys advised of their intent to file a federal lawsuit claiming at least 11 of the seized dogs had rightful owners in other states.

At the adoption, hundred of people lined up outside hoping to provide better homes for the mistreated canines.

“It’s heartbreaking,” said Brittany Limes,” of the conditions they endured. “Hopefully these dogs will be able to find good homes today, places where they’ll be loved and cared for.”

Christine Dominguez was with two others waiting at the shelter since 8pm Friday.

“We’re optimistic, I would say. We’re hoping for the best,” Dominguez said.

Inside the kennels, the french bulldogs appeared to be just as excited to get into better homes.

“Us taking them from a horrible situation and putting them into a new and better situation, helping them live out the rest of their lives with a good quality of life,” Denver Animal Shelter’s Lauren Nielsen explained of the process.

Staff carefully vetted new owners.

The Curtis family took home 4-year-old Rutabaga.

“I’m calling him Rudy right now,” said Derek Curtis.

“It’s amazing,” said Derek’s son, Derek Junior. “Just the fact that we were able to save a dog that was treated so poorly… I’m pretty excited to go home and chill with my new dog.”

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.