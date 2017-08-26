Broncos QB Lynch Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury

DENVER (AP) — Denver Broncos quarterback Paxton Lynch left Saturday night’s exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers midway through the third quarter with an injury to his passing shoulder.

Lynch, a first-round pick out of Memphis a year ago, was the runner-up to Trevor Siemian in the competition for the Broncos’ starting job. Broncos coach Vance Joseph settled on Siemian earlier this week.

 

Quarterback Paxton Lynch #12 of the Denver Broncos warms up before a Preseason game against the Green Bay Packers (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Siemian played the first half and Lynch opened the third quarter. He led a 10-play drive ending in a 46-yard field goal by Brandon McManus, and had a pair of scrambles.

However, on the ensuing Broncos possession, rookie Kyle Sloter came on to quarterback the Broncos and the team announced that Lynch was out of the game with a right shoulder injury.

