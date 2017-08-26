Firefighters Help Rescue ‘Courage’ The Horse From Pond

LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters helped save “Courage” the horse after he got stuck in a pond Saturday afternoon.
Courage was out for a ride with his owner, according to the Littleton Fire Department, when he went into a marshy area of South Titan Pond and got stuck in some thick mud.
Emergency responders were called out, and with the help of several other people were able to rescue Courage from the pond.
South Titan Pond is in the Roxborough Park area where Titan Road turns into Rampart Range Road.