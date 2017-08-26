Latest Forecast: Weak Cool Front On The Way

By Chris Spears
DENVER (CBS4) – After a high of 93 in Denver today (just 4 away from the record) we will see a slight drop for Sunday thanks for a cool front on the way.
If you’re hoping for moisture from this front don’t get your hopes up too high. It will kick up a handful of scattered showers and thunderstorms tomorrow but most of those will be confined to the mountains and foothills.
A very stubborn jet stream pattern will keep a large ridge of high pressure in control of Colorado’s weather for at least the next 4 to 6 days with afternoon highs running up to 7 degrees above normal for this time of year.
