Latest Forecast: Near Record Heat Possible Today

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s going to be a hot day around Colorado with plenty of sunshine and highs running several degrees above normal for this time of year.

In Denver we should top out near 95 degrees which is close to the record high of 97 degrees set on this date in 2015.

There is a very small chance for a few pop up showers or storms over the mountains and foothills and there is a slight chance for a strong to severe storm on the far eastern plains.

If you are heading to the area football games today the weather should cooperate. For the day game in Fort Collins don’t forget the sunscreen and wear clothing that is light in color and can breathe.

There could be a little wind at the Broncos game this evening as the atmosphere settles down after a long, hot day. But it should be dry with comfortable temperatures.

