Food Truck Burns At Aurora Intersection

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A food truck caught fire late Saturday morning at East Alameda Avenue and Crystal Street.

There were no injuries, according to Tony Krenz of Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire appears to have started in the engine compartment.

The Chapina La Mexicana truck was en route to an event when smoke began to eminate from the hood, the business told CBS4.

Joan Godshall saw the fire as she exited a nearby mall.

(credit: Joan Godshall)

“I saw this black smoke. It was a truck on fire,” she said. “It was up in flames.”

Aurora Fire Rescue asks all drivers to pull over and stay clear of emergency vehicles responding to and arriving at scenes.

 

