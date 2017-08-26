Charlottesville Charges 3 More In White Supremacist Protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville police have announced charges against three more people relating to the Aug. 12 white nationalist rally in Virginia.
Police also said Saturday they have now identified 35 victims after a car plowed into a crowd, killing a woman.
Police say Richard Wilson Preston was charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. The 52-year-old was in custody in Towson, Maryland. Police say Daniel Patrick Borden was charged with malicious wounding. The 18-year old is in custody in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Police say Alex Michael Ramos was charged with malicious wounding. His last known residence was Marietta, Georgia.
RELATED: Descendants Of Confederate Heroes Want Monuments Pulled Down
James Alex Fields Jr. faces second-degree murder charges for driving a car into counter-protesters and killing Heather Heyer. He has been in custody since the day of the rally.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)