Charlottesville Charges 3 More In White Supremacist Protest

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Charlottesville police have announced charges against three more people relating to the Aug. 12 white nationalist rally in Virginia.

Police also said Saturday they have now identified 35 victims after a car plowed into a crowd, killing a woman.

A counter protester tries to punch Jason Kessler, an organizer of “Unite the Right” rally, after Kessler tried to speak outside the Charlottesville City Hall on Sunday, August 13th. (credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Police say Richard Wilson Preston was charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school. The 52-year-old was in custody in Towson, Maryland. Police say Daniel Patrick Borden was charged with malicious wounding. The 18-year old is in custody in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Police say Alex Michael Ramos was charged with malicious wounding. His last known residence was Marietta, Georgia.

James Alex Fields Jr. faces second-degree murder charges for driving a car into counter-protesters and killing Heather Heyer. He has been in custody since the day of the rally.

