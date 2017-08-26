Hiker Deaths Prompt ‘Peak Awareness’ Program

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Search and rescue teams in Aspen plan to offer more safety education for hikers taking on Colorado’s tallest mountains.

At least seven people have died this summer in the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness. The two most recent were Ryan Marcil and Carlin Brightwell.

The couple fell while climbing Capitol Peak on Sunday. Their bodies were recovered at the bottom of the steep north side of the peak.

The Post Independent reports Mountain Rescue Aspen plans to start a “Peak Awareness” program to educate people on how to stay safe while climbing.

