Broncos RB Charles To See Action Versus Packers

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos running back Jamaal Charles will see his only preseason action Saturday night against the Green Bay Packers.
“Jamaal’s going to play a lot this week,” head coach Vance Joseph said. “I’m not sure how much, but a lot. It’s going to be Jamaal’s shot to go do his thing. He knows it. He’s ready.”
Charles signed a one-year deal with the Broncos that could be worth nearly $4 million.
“I’ve wanted to be a Bronco since I was a little kid when I looked up to John Elway and saw how he carries his team and Terrell Davis at running back. That inspired me as a little kid,” Charles said of the two Hall of Famers. “I just like the way the organization was back then.”
Before joining the Broncos, Charles spent nine season with the Kansas City Chiefs, running for 7,260 yards and 43 TDs, with another 2,457 yards receiving and 20 TD catches.