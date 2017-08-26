Broncos Hit With Several Injuries Against Packers

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Broncos were hit with several injuries during the third game of the preseason.

Safety Will Parks was taken out of the game against the Green Bay Packers in the first half with a hip injury.

Will Parks (hip) is out for the rest of the game. #4Broncos — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) August 27, 2017

Team VP of Public and Community Relations, Patrick Smyth, tweeted that both wide receiver Demaryius Thomas and defensive end Zach Kerr are also out of the game.

Injury updates for the Broncos: WR Demaryius Thomas (groin) & DE Zach Kerr (knee) are both out for the game. — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) August 27, 2017

Kerr suffered a knee injury and Thomas a groin injury in the first half.

Broncos D-Ends with injuries:

Derek Wolfe

Jared Crick

Billy Winn

And now it looks like add Zach Kerr.#4Broncos — Mark Haas (@markhaastv) August 27, 2017

While Thomas’ injury is big, Kerr’s is impactful with several injuries already on the defensive line.

Defensive ends Derek Wolfe, Jared Crick and Billy Winn are already out for the rest of the preseason.

The extent of Kerr’s and Thomas’ injuries are unknown at this time, nor is it known when the players will return to the field.

