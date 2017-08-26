Man Convicted Of Beating Pregnant Girlfriend

GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A jury in Weld County convicted a man of first degree attempted murder and first degree assault after beating his pregnant girlfriend with a 10 pound weight.
Manuel Rodriguez, 26, first punched and kicked the woman last October after he got mad at her for “ruining his night at the bar,” according to the district attorney’s office.
Court documents show Rodriguez followed the woman to her home and started to beat her. She was able to call 911 for help where she could be heard yelling “you’re going to kill me.” He responded with “that’s the point,” according to court documents.
Rodriguez faces up to 50 years in prison. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in November.