Sex Offender Leaves Courthouse Prior To Guilty Verdicts

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A warrant has been issued for 43-year-old Sergio Hernandez after he walked out of the Adams County Courthouse Thursday afternoon prior to his conviction on sex assault charges.

Without the defendant present in court, a jury returned guilty verdict on charges of Sexual Assault on a Child, Sexual Assault on a Child by one in a Position of Trust, and Aggravated Incest.

A warrant was issued shortly after the jury’s decision.

sergio hernandez child sex fugitive adams county da Sex Offender Leaves Courthouse Prior To Guilty Verdicts

Sergio Hernandez (credit: Adams County District Attorney’s Office)

The Adams County District Attorney’s Office says Hernandez has ties to Fort Lupton, Denver, and Commerce City. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1.

 

 

