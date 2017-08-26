Aaron Rodgers Hides Tickets Around Town For Denver Fans

Filed Under: Aaron Rodgers, Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers

DENVER (CBS4) – Green Bay Packers quarterback left tickets around town for Broncos fans to find.

“Christina got the last two,” he posted to Instagram. “Not sure about the first 4. Enjoy the game and stay tuned for next week back in GB.”

Rodgers posted the photo with Christina on Instagram approximately five hours before the game.

It’s unknown if anyone else has found the remaining tickets and, if they did, if they tried to use them at the game.

The Broncos play the Packers Saturday night at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The game begins at 7 p.m.

