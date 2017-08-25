Suspicious Device Found Inside McDonald’s Forces Evacuation

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4)– A McDonald’s restaurant on South Parker Road was evacuated on Friday afternoon after a suspicious device was found inside.

Parker police rushed to the scene at 10950 S. Parker Road as crews with South Metro Fire Rescue were placed on standby.

Everyone inside was evacuated.

The McDonald’s at 10950 S.
Parker Road was evacuated on Friday afternoon (credit: CBS)

An officer on scene told a CBS4 crew that the device was found inside one of the bathrooms.

The parking lot has been blocked off.

It is unclear how the device was discovered or who placed it there.

A description of the device has not been released.

